VIDEO AT SITE: Mine blast split CQ road in two

DAMAGE: The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine blast at Moura Mine.

UPDATE 2:45PM:

AN explosion said to be the "largest shot ever fired” at the Dawson Mine has left a road resembling a gorge.

Cracked Road: Workers close off a section of road near the Moura Mine after an explosion caused the road to crack open.

A new video from the scene,courtesy of Channel 7, shows the blocked off area at the entrance of Gihibi Rd at the Moura Mine lookout where a source says damage has been obvious for years.

Social media has corroborated the anonymous claim but when questioned if they were aware of any prior damage Anglo American did not confirm.

"The damage to the road was sustained as a result of the blast, which was routine and in accordance with all safety procedures,” a spokeswoman from Anglo American said.

Anglo could not confirm who would fix the damaged road.

A source says outside the frame of the photo a "huge amount of soil is starting to fall into the pit”.

"The cracking you see has been evident for some years, management was aware of it,” they said.

"But they still went ahead and fired the largest shot ever at Dawson (Mine) in such close proximity to the road.”

Anglo said the road was closed prior to the blast and an "investigation commenced immediately following the incident yesterday”.

"Safety is our priority and we're working with local authorities to determine appropriate next steps,” a spokeswoman from Anglo said.

Anglo said further information would be shared once the investigation was complete.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier attended inspected damage with council staff this afternoon.

Banana Shire Council issued a statement reporting it has organised for geotechnical engineers to attend the site to assess the damage in conjunction with Anglo American's Dawson Operations.

Depending on the level of damage, the statement says the road is anticipated to be closed until at least the December 31.

To access the Dawson Central Mine, Banana Shire Council advise motorists to travel via the Leichhardt Highway.

INITIAL STORY

AN earth-shattering mine blast has split a Central Queensland road in half.

An incredible photo of the damage, taken by a driver, shows a gaping hole down Gihibi Road at the Moura Mine lookout.

The Morning Bulletin's sister paper, The Central Telegraph reported the incident on their Facebook page this morning.

Hundreds have shared their shock.

Anglo American have since responded and confirmed the damage was caused by a routine mine blast at the Dawson Mine.

A spokeswoman said the road was closed prior to the blast and remains closed after the damage was caused.

It was reported that no incidents, injuries or damage was recorded.

All work in the immediate area has ceased and Anglo American said it was working with authorities to determine the condition of the road, repairs required and a schedule for its reopening.

The Central Telegraph reported people are being detoured via Banana.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Anglo American for further information.

More details to come.