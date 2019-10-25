Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Oh no, Benny!’ Dog owner’s despair as croc kills his dog

by Daniel Bateman
25th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOG owner has been caught on camera crying out in despair after his pet was suddenly snatched by an enormous crocodile on the edge of a Far Northern river.

The Aurukun Indigenous Knowledge Centre posted a video on social media this week of a large saltwater croc attacking one of three dogs playing around near the banks of the Watson River, which flows past the western Cape community.

The incident occurred last Saturday, while the owner was understood to be visiting family in Aurukun.

Screenshot from video of crocodile taking a dog at Watson River, Aurukun. CREDIT: Aurukun Indigenous Knowledge Centre
Screenshot from video of crocodile taking a dog at Watson River, Aurukun. CREDIT: Aurukun Indigenous Knowledge Centre

He can be heard crying out "oh no, Benny" the split second after his dog disappeared underwater in the jaws of the apex predator, then racing over to get his remaining pets away from the water.

Centre co-ordinator Noel Waterman said the video served as a warning to those venturing close to the rivers edge, especially at high tide.

"Crocs seem to be more camouflaged at this time," he said.

The knowledge centre operates a project aimed at sharing Wik traditional language and culture from the Aurukun region, through local videos and photographs.

animals crocodile dog pets

Top Stories

    A glimpse into an artist’s world

    premium_icon A glimpse into an artist’s world

    News While her world revolves around the art she creates, giving back to the community is a passion and something Catherine does very well both through her skill sharing...

    Radio’s record donation for CQ kids

    premium_icon Radio’s record donation for CQ kids

    News CQ radio organisation raises record-breaking sum for local sick kids.

    Disasters bringing community together

    premium_icon Disasters bringing community together

    News MULTIPLE natural disasters across the past four years have left small communities...

    Man arrested and faces 13 charges for triple car theft

    premium_icon Man arrested and faces 13 charges for triple car theft

    Crime A man who was set to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week faces 13...