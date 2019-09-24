VIDEO: Caravan destroyed in crash, blocking Bruce Highway

Emergency services are responding urgently to a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence.

1.35PM: AN ELDERLY couple has been taken to Mackay Hospital after they were involved in an accident which saw their caravan overturn on the Bruce Highway near Clairview.

Queensland Police were notified of the crash at 12.45pm.

The crash happened in the north bound lane and is blocking the highway in both directions.

Carmila crash on the Bruce Highway: A caravan is in pieces after a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they transported the two people to hospital after the woman complained of neck pain.

The male patient reportedly has no injuries.

A tow truck has been called to clear the caravan and car off the road.

A dog that was travelling with the couple escaped the crash uninjured and is being transported separately to Mackay Hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports a truck may have been involved in the rollover.

1.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding ‘urgently’ to reports of a two-vehicle ‘traffic altercation’ on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

It is understood a caravan and car, plus one other vehicle are involved, and have possible crashed in the middle of the highway.

The crash is believed to be in the vicinity of St Lawrence.

A police officer from St Lawrence is already on scene and more police are on route with lights and sirens.

Queensland Ambulance have been notified and are also on route.

More to follow.