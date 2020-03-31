VIDEO: Clermont stays cheerful with small acts of kindess

Clermont Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald with one of his customers.

CLERMONT business owners and residents are keeping their chins up with small gestures of kindness.

On the ground outside some shops have been left anonymous chalk notices of encouragement.

One reads: 'What is coming is better than what is gone.'

Vivian's Emporium owner Sam Faint recently decided to deliver flowers to some shops, many of which have had to close or drastically alter their operations.

Ms Faint said she felt lucky to live in a small town banded together in a time of distress.

"We were finishing up our flowers," she said, "and we divided them up into 15 retail businesses in the same boat as us, and we just wrote a nice note.

"It was just to let everyone know that we get what we're all going through together."

The notes say 'This really sucks!'

Ms Faint also delivered some old communication technology to Clermont Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald - a tin can phone, to ensure Mr Oswald's customer service was safe.

"I can't tell you the amount of people that have just walked into the shop to say 'Thank you'," Mr Oswald said.

"We're just doing our job, but people are so grateful that the door's open and we're doing as much as we can.

"We've never seen anything like it before, but I think it's important that we try to support each other as best we can."

Shop 38 owner Selly Lestone said everybody had been "really supportive".

"You're up in the air about what to do in terms of business," she said. "There's uncertainty, but everyone here is trying to support each other."