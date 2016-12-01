VIDEO: Colorado lifts the standard of today's tough work horse

Introducing the all new Holden Colorado Z71, exclusive to Lawrence's Holden.

RUGGED yet refined, meet the all in one Holden Colorado Z71.

Just because you're a big tough work horse, doesn't mean you need to look like one through and through.

Holden takes one of its toughest beasts and belts out beauty and comfort like never before in their latest model.

It's more refined than you'd ever expect.

Under the bonnet, the Duramax diesel engine is tough and yet surprisingly quiet, even when working hard.

Its superior quality can be seen easily from the interior.

The Z71 (pictured) model have integrated Sat Nav on their large 8 inch touch-screen.

What's more, every Colorado comes with DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This technology takes things you like doing on your phone and integrates them into your car.

You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music all in a way that allows you to stay focused on the road ahead - just plug in your phone and go.

Remote start is another unexpected feature. Now you can start your truck remotely using your keyfob, which is ideal if you want to cool things down before jumping inside after a hot day on the job.

Other innovative ideas are rain sensing wipers so you won't have to take your hands off the wheel when you get caught in an unexpected downpour, and heated mirrors, that de-mist themselves during those early morning trips to work.

You can also use the remote window activation to open or close all windows with your keyfob, especially useful if you've left your windows down.

You'll also appreciate heated front leather seats and stylish Arsenal Grey metallic 18-inch alloy wheels together with a Sailplane sports bar and integrated nudge bar.

It doesn't get much better than the Holden Colorado Z71 with class-leading technology, car-like handling and sophisticated interior styling.

No matter where your Colorado takes you it's good to know safety is its top priority, with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. There's even a driver's knee air bag for added protection. One of the more advanced safety feature is Forward Collision Alert with Head Up warning - this uses a digital camera mounted on the windscreen with state-of-the-art image processing to observe and warn you of vehicles slowing down ahead.

There's also Lane Departure Waring and Electronic Stability Control for safer every day driving and Trailer Sway Control for when you're towing. Rear view camera and Rear View Assist is also included as one of the special safety features to keep your pride and joy looking it's best for longer.

Other additional features include:

Jet black leather trim

Z1 embroidered front seat headrests

Unique soft tonneau cover

Gloss black exterior door handles and exterior mirrors

Z71 hood decals

Black body side mouldings

Roof rails

