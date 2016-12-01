37°
News

VIDEO: Colorado lifts the standard of today's tough work horse

Tamara MacKenzie
| 3rd Dec 2016 7:00 AM
Introducing the all new Holden Colorado Z71, exclusive to Lawrence's Holden.
Introducing the all new Holden Colorado Z71, exclusive to Lawrence's Holden. Tamara MacKenzie ROK291116tkhold

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGGED yet refined, meet the all in one Holden Colorado Z71.

Just because you're a big tough work horse, doesn't mean you need to look like one through and through.

Holden takes one of its toughest beasts and belts out beauty and comfort like never before in their latest model.

It's more refined than you'd ever expect.

Under the bonnet, the Duramax diesel engine is tough and yet surprisingly quiet, even when working hard.

Its superior quality can be seen easily from the interior.

The Z71 (pictured) model have integrated Sat Nav on their large 8 inch touch-screen.

What's more, every Colorado comes with DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This technology takes things you like doing on your phone and integrates them into your car.

You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music all in a way that allows you to stay focused on the road ahead - just plug in your phone and go.

Remote start is another unexpected feature. Now you can start your truck remotely using your keyfob, which is ideal if you want to cool things down before jumping inside after a hot day on the job.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Other innovative ideas are rain sensing wipers so you won't have to take your hands off the wheel when you get caught in an unexpected downpour, and heated mirrors, that de-mist themselves during those early morning trips to work.

You can also use the remote window activation to open or close all windows with your keyfob, especially useful if you've left your windows down.

You'll also appreciate heated front leather seats and stylish Arsenal Grey metallic 18-inch alloy wheels together with a Sailplane sports bar and integrated nudge bar.

It doesn't get much better than the Holden Colorado Z71 with class-leading technology, car-like handling and sophisticated interior styling.

No matter where your Colorado takes you it's good to know safety is its top priority, with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. There's even a driver's knee air bag for added protection. One of the more advanced safety feature is Forward Collision Alert with Head Up warning - this uses a digital camera mounted on the windscreen with state-of-the-art image processing to observe and warn you of vehicles slowing down ahead.

There's also Lane Departure Waring and Electronic Stability Control for safer every day driving and Trailer Sway Control for when you're towing. Rear view camera and Rear View Assist is also included as one of the special safety features to keep your pride and joy looking it's best for longer.

Other additional features include:

  • Jet black leather trim
  • Z1 embroidered front seat headrests
  • Unique soft tonneau cover
  • Gloss black exterior door handles and exterior mirrors
  • Z71 hood decals
  • Black body side mouldings
  • Roof rails

Visit Lawrence's Holden today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  4x4 holden holden colorado holden colorado z71 lawrence's holden work horse

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Family honour firefighter killed on last pilot license test

Family honour firefighter killed on last pilot license test

PARENTS of the firefighter killed in a plane crash at Hedlow airstrip last week share their memories of their active, community-minded son.

The Caves community calls out crime spike

Inspector Virginia Nelson revealed there had been a recent crime spike at The Caves.

Community bands together after crime spike hits local neighbourhood

They were his daughter's friends, he breached their trust

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Man to serve time for 'serial' offences against teenagers

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Local Partners

Family honour firefighter killed on last pilot license test

PARENTS of the firefighter killed in a plane crash at Hedlow airstrip last week share their memories of their active, community-minded son.

Police called to fisho fight

Police were called to a disturbance between two men out the front of Samo's Fish Bar on Archer Street.

A man and a woman have been transported to hospital

ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

New book to document history of Livingstone Shire

St Faiths School, Yeppoon.

Book includes previously unseen photographs of historical sites

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

LIFE without the man who has made a career out of showing us all its kaleidoscopic virtues and possibilities, is impossible to countenance.

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Massive 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated Queenslander plus 4 Bay shed!

73 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 3 $359,000

If size is what you need than don't look past this outstanding property! Relocated to its new address this historical home boasts character and space. Features...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $300,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Acreage Living with a 3 Bay Shed

93 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 3 1 5 $415,000

This lowset brick 3 bedroom home is located approx. 6 minutes North of Stockland in Glendale and sits on 1.05hec or approx. 2.6 acres on a fenced corner allotment.

Neat, Tidy and Sure to Impress

244 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Situated in a convenient location close to shops, schools and sporting fields is where you will find this neat as a pin home. As you ascend upstairs you will be...

Massive Home On Acreage

41 Swadling Ave, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 11 $695,000

Giving you a unique property with massive space under roof, recently renovated and with a extension to this home, ideal for a granny flat or parents retreat. You...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000...

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Renovated Gable Home, New Bathroom and Fresh Paint

9 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!