VIDEO: Croc invites Road Runners to take a quick morning dip

Rockhampton’s Road Runners were at the end of their weekly social run Tuesday morning, when they spied one of the region’s more reclusive creatures having a leisurely breakfast.

“A couple of the runners were looking at the water while chatting when they suddenly heard a commotion of water splashing and seen a very large crocodile launching his head and upper half of his body out of the water, twisting and splashing back into water,” Tony Clark said.

“He sat in the same spot for about 15 mins slowly chomping on something, which we assume was a fish.

“One of the guys grabbed his torch from his car and it was beginning to get dark.

We could see (the crocodile) only a couple of metres from us, sitting in the water with its mouth open showing off his teeth.

“He wasn’t any bit fazed of us being right there.

“A few minutes later he submerged himself under the water and popped up a few metres away from the bank, swimming out towards the middle of the river as you can see in the video.

“We reckon he was at least three meters long.”

Crocodiles are a protected species.

In 2018, a farmhand was fined $10,000 for shooting one near Rockhampton.