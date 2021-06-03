VIDEO: Crocodile sighting close to popular CQ beach

12.30: A Livingstone Shire spokesperson said Farnborough Beach remains open regardless a crocodile being reported there around 11am.

A Department of Environment spokesperson said the crocodile was about 3.5 metres long and was definitely a saltwater crocodile.

He said they would begin erecting warning signs around 12.30pm to keep swimmers and dog walkers away.

The crocodile was not exhibiting any dangerous behaviour but it remained to be seen whether the Department will trap it.

