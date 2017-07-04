27°
News

VIDEO: Defence boss takes us inside major CQ military op

Amber Hooker
| 4th Jul 2017 5:15 PM
Members of Australian Army's 2nd General Health Battalion have begun construction of a Role 2E (Enhanced) field hospital in the vicinity of Williamson Airfield, Shoalwater Bay as part of Talisman Saber 2017 (TS 17).
Members of Australian Army's 2nd General Health Battalion have begun construction of a Role 2E (Enhanced) field hospital in the vicinity of Williamson Airfield, Shoalwater Bay as part of Talisman Saber 2017 (TS 17). LSIS Jake Badior

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Brigadier Mick Ryan joined the army in 1987, he never expected it would take him from Central Queens- land to East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, the former Moran- bah man has returned to his "old stomping ground" to lead more than 30,000 Australian and United States military personnel in the seventh Talisman Sabre training exercise at Shoalwater Bay.

As exercise director, Brig Ryan is responsible for operations at the training facility as armed forces personnel plan and conduct "mid-intensity, high- end war fighting" until July 25.

Brig Ryan said the bi-annual exercise strengthened the US-Australian alliance and prepared military personnel for the increasingly dangerous conflicts they will likely encounter.

"We have had 15 years of counter-insurgency and stability operations across our region and the Middle East," he said.

"But we are seeing a lot of trends in the future of con- flict which indicate it will be far more dangerous for mili- tary personnel on military operations in future.

"So we need to ensure that we design exercises that reflect that potential future threat where there are more dangerous weapons systems.

"There are a broader range of actors, both military and non-military, who possess very lethal weapons systems, and we need to ensure that our people have the equipment and the training to be able to deal with that in future."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

While Brig Ryan said military were deployed "wherever the Government of Australia desires us to go", Shoalwater Bay was an "old stomping ground" for himself and his colleagues.

"Shoalwater Bay has been an army training area for many decades, it's one of the premier training areas that the Australian Defence Force possesses," Brig Ryan said.

"And it has the range and land and offshore training areas that we can conduct large-scale manoeuvres with other countries, in this instance the United States, so we can be better at operating together, deepen the relationship and be able to work together on operations in future."

 

Brigadier Mick Ryan (right).
Brigadier Mick Ryan (right). Staff Sgt. Jose O. Nava

Brig Ryan said the sheer size of the 4545sq km facility was one drawcard, plus its proximity to army, air force and navy units along Australia's east coast.

"We have a wonderful local community here that is always very supportive of having military people around," he said.

"And you have got a lot of resources, like the airport here, and there's a great hospital and there's other facilities that make running large-scale exercises like this much easier."

Brig Ryan said the military's presence would not be isolated to the training base, and hoped over the coming month the community would gain a deeper understanding of what their "sons and daughters" are giving for their country.

"At the end of the day the Australian public is investing a lot of money in their defence force," he said.

"It's a great to show them what their investment has led to a very professional, well equipped and highly trained bunch of young men and women."

Brig Ryan said local business, land owners and councils were engaged well in advance to assist in the operation, and army personnel would continue to engage and invest in the region.

With massive rigs already manoeuvring through the streets, Brig Ryan urged the community be aware on the roads, and stressed convoys have an 80kmh speed limit.

He also asked they stay away from military training areas to ensure everyone's safety.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  airforce american army australian defence force business livingstone shire council military navy rockhampton regional council talisman sabre 2017

Job loss reality sinks in for young Rocky dad after axing

Job loss reality sinks in for young Rocky dad after axing

"At first you sort of went into shock, thought 'it can't be real'.”

How Girl Guides helped this Rocky teen start a business

GUIDING FRIENDSHIPS: Annie Emery, Hayley McCann and Camille Gallais at the South Rockhampton Girl Guide Hut.

Young girls out to prove it's not all about the biscuits

Flaming fence prompts a quick response

QFES respond to fire Lakes Creek Rd.

QFES crews received the initial call around 2.30pm

Well-loved Yeppoon business to be demolished for new development

The United Petroleum service station could be demolished to make way for a more modern servo and convenience store.

After decades, developers are about to pump new life into this site.

Local Partners

Gracemere is a hive of activity

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith tells us why Gracemere is the place to be.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Waraburra celebrate NAIDOC

NAIDOC FUN: Riley Grice, Zayveon Leisha, Tiger Smith and Tas Comollitti.

Gracemere embraces the rich indigenous cultural traditions.

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Gorgeous High Set Home with 3 Bay Shed!

55 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 5 $289,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 Sold for...

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITES. $195,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $460,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS Don’t miss this opportunity, this LARGE FAMILY home won’t last...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $435,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!