VIDEO: Emotional farewell for Superintendent Van Saane
Superintendent Ron Van Saane was farewelled from the Rockhampton police station on Friday afternoon, as he began his retirement from the force.
During the traditional "piping out" ceremony, he made his way through a guard of honour, comprising local officers and Queensland's "top brass".
Commissioner Katarina Carroll and a number of her executive team were in Rockhampton for meetings this week; on Thursday, she swore in the newest officer, named Constabull.
She ended the formal ceremony with a hug for the popular officer before handing him over for a kiss from wife, Lyneece.
Superintendent Van Saane made an effort to remain dry-eyed during the emotional farewell, as his colleagues applauded and cheered for him.
The Morning Bulletin staff are grateful to Superintendent Van Saane for his support over the years, and wish him and his family all the best for the future.