Superintendent Ron Van Saane at the Rockhampton police station on March 26.
VIDEO: Emotional farewell for Superintendent Van Saane

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 5:01 PM
Superintendent Ron Van Saane was farewelled from the Rockhampton police station on Friday afternoon, as he began his retirement from the force.

 

 

During the traditional "piping out" ceremony, he made his way through a guard of honour, comprising local officers and Queensland's "top brass".

Commissioner Katarina Carroll and a number of her executive team were in Rockhampton for meetings this week; on Thursday, she swore in the newest officer, named Constabull.

 

Constabull at the Rockhampton police station
She ended the formal ceremony with a hug for the popular officer before handing him over for a kiss from wife, Lyneece.

 

Senior Sergeant Ron Van Saane embraces his wife Lyneece at the Rockhampton police station March 26
Superintendent Van Saane made an effort to remain dry-eyed during the emotional farewell, as his colleagues applauded and cheered for him.

 

 

The Morning Bulletin staff are grateful to Superintendent Van Saane for his support over the years, and wish him and his family all the best for the future.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

