VIDEO: Emotional farewell for Superintendent Van Saane

Superintendent Ron Van Saane at the Rockhampton police station on March 26.

Superintendent Ron Van Saane was farewelled from the Rockhampton police station on Friday afternoon, as he began his retirement from the force.

ROK260321VANSAANE1: Piping out ceremony Snr Sgt Ron Van Saane retirement at Rockhampton police station March 26 2021

During the traditional "piping out" ceremony, he made his way through a guard of honour, comprising local officers and Queensland's "top brass".

Commissioner Katarina Carroll and a number of her executive team were in Rockhampton for meetings this week; on Thursday, she swore in the newest officer, named Constabull.

Constabull at the Rockhampton police station

She ended the formal ceremony with a hug for the popular officer before handing him over for a kiss from wife, Lyneece.

Senior Sergeant Ron Van Saane embraces his wife Lyneece at the Rockhampton police station March 26

Superintendent Van Saane made an effort to remain dry-eyed during the emotional farewell, as his colleagues applauded and cheered for him.

ROK260321VANSAANE2: Piping out ceremony Snr Sgt Ron Van Saane Rockhampton police station March 26 guard of honour

The Morning Bulletin staff are grateful to Superintendent Van Saane for his support over the years, and wish him and his family all the best for the future.