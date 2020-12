A house in Salamanca St Frenchville is reportedly engulfed in flames.

A neighbour rang the police after 6pm on Christmas Day, but can not account for the whereabouts of the male resident.

IMG_1889: Frenchville fire Xmas Day

Queensland Fire Service, ambulance and police are on scene.

Police later followed up a report the resident had walked away from the fire, in the direction of the Frenchville Sports Club.

Police have closed the intersection at Simpson Street.