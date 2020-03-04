'This will be a game-changer': First look at $1B M1 upgrade

A NEW two-way road will be built alongside the southern stretch of the M1 as the first details emerge of a $1 billion Pacific Motorway upgrade.

The service road will be built between Tallebudgera and Palm Beach to take pressure off the city's busiest stretch of road.

Artist impression of the $1 billion Gold Coast M1 upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun. Picture: Supplied

New video and images to be released today by the State Government show a wildlife underpass will be created near West Burleigh on the western side of the M1.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project would create 850 jobs.

"The Varsity Lakes to Tugun upgrade will be a game-changer for the southern Gold Coast, the national freight network, and the tourism industry that relies so heavily on the M1," she said.

"It will provide much-needed relief for residents and commuters and support hundreds of local construction jobs.

"We have worked closely with the Federal Government to ensure funding is available for delivery of the upgrade as soon as possible."

The new service road will take traffic off the M1. Picture: Supplied

Major construction will begin this year, once the work on the Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes section of the M1 upgrade is completed.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the Burleigh to Palm Beach upgrade would be sensitive to environmental concerns.

"Work on the M1 between Burleigh and Palm Beach will include a 55m-long fauna underpass running beneath the M1 to connect the Burleigh to Springbrook bioregional wildlife corridor," he said.

The fauna underpass. Picture: Supplied

"It's a delicate balance between growth and sustainability, so we've sought input from key environmental groups to develop a design for this upgrade that helps achieve that balance.

"One of the exciting aspects of this $1 billion upgrade is a new two-way service road to be built on the western side of the M1 running between Tallebudgera and Palm Beach.

New lanes will be added to the M1 Picture: Supplied

"That road will take local traffic off the M1 and give locals much better bike and pedestrian paths alongside it too."

The State Government will hold six community information sessions on the upgrade, starting tomorrow and ending March 14.

They will be held at Stocklands Burleigh, Reedy Creek Shopping Village, The Pines Elanora and Palm Beach Soccer Club.