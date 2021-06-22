Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crocodile spotted in Alligator Creek
The crocodile spotted in Alligator Creek
Offbeat

VIDEO: Fisherman’s shock encounter with big croc

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
22nd Jun 2021 5:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A massive crocodile has been filmed sliding into the water and then eyeing off a fisherman at a local creek.

Daniel Jackson filmed the amazing footage during a weekend fishing trip, and spotted the big reptile sunbaking on the bank at Alligator Creek.

As his boat approached the croc, which Mr Jackson estimated to be between 3.5 and 4m long, the croc slides into the water.

But the big fella seemed unfazed by the sudden intrusion, and even reared its head out of the water and swan in the direction of Mr Jackson's boat, leaving the local with just a fraction of a second to veer his boat away.

"It was pretty crazy, I saw it from far away and then he waited until the last second to go into the water," he said.

"He then popped his head up and I had to turn. It was cool to see."

Mr Jackson has been fishing Alligator Creek for about eight years and is no stranger to croc sightings, having spotted more than a handful.

But his most recent sighting is the biggest croc he's seen.

The croc apparently even has name, with Mr Jackson believing it to be a reptile named 'Blackie' by locals.

"He's really fat, so he eats well," he said.

"I think it's the dominant croc in the area. He's also a bit darker than other crocs."

Originally published as VIDEO: Fisherman's shock encounter with big croc

crocodile wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why it’s a great thing for you.

        • 22nd Jun 2021 5:00 AM
        Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        Premium Content Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers

        Premium Content Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers

        Property The beachfront homes were two doors down from each other on the same street, with...

        Transfer of GKI leases to Altum ‘will not occur’

        Premium Content Transfer of GKI leases to Altum ‘will not occur’

        Rural Resources Minister Scott Stewart said that the Sunshine Coast property developer...