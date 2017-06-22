VIDEO: Footage shows gun-wielding man's Rocky Origin hold-up

FIFTEEN minutes into game two of State of Origin, while almost everyone was engrossed in the match, a man dressed in black wearing a mask and gloves walked into the Gracemere Domino's store holding a long arm rifle.

He pointed it at the young staff member behind the counter of the busy pizza store, made violent threats and demanded cash. With the contents of the register in hand, he fled the scene.

It's a crime Rockhampton detectives believe was calculated, and is potentially linked to the theft of three long-arm rifles in the area over the weekend.

OIC Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said police were called to the pizza store on Middle Rd, Gracemere approximately 8.15pm Wednesday after being alerted to an armed robbery at the business.

"It appears he has entered the store, pointed the rifle at one of the employees there and demanded the cash,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It would appear there was some level of planning. The fact that it was State of Origin night, that it was probably 20 minutes after the State of Origin had kicked off so most people would have already arrived and picked up their pizzas, the fact it was probably a very busy night and he probably thought there was going to be a fair amount of cash on hand there.

"We were quite lucky as they had just recently done a cash drop so there was only about $200 cash that was taken.

"We deployed resources there immediately and the dog squad was on hand there straight away but unfortunately due to the amount of foot traffic going through there we were unable to get a track.

"We threw all of our resources at it and will continue to throw our resources at it; it's a top priority.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said while thankfully no one was injured in the incident, the offender threatened staff with the firearm.

"For the young kids in the store who work there, it's very concerning that a firearm was used and was threatened to be used so we will be treating this with the highest amount of investigation we can throw at this job,” he said.

"The fact that this person has shown a propensity to use violence and threatened to use violence is very concerning.

"There were a couple of people in the store at the time and we are currently obtaining statements from all of those persons.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the man, described as Caucasian, about 175cm tall, of skinny build and wearing dark pants, a dark hooded jumper with a dark mask over his face was last seen running through the breeze-way between Domino's and another store at the centre.

"We don't know which direction he went,” he said.

"At this stage we only have evidence that there was one person involved however we will be very open with our investigation.

"We know someone out there will know who this person is and will have further information and we just hope that they come forward and assist us.

"It may be that this person has run past the Gracemere pub or has run past someone in the street as they're driving off or it may be that some person has dash-cam footage of this person running across the street. Anything at all, it might be the most minor thing which might be able to assist us with our investigation.

"Police are asking for public assistance in regards to anyone with any information, who knows this person or may have seen anything around this time last night, to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police are investigating whether the incident is linked to the theft of three long-arm rifles from a Johnson Rd property between June 16-18.

"We have seen enough violence lately...with firearms out in the wrong hands we want to get those firearms off the streets as soon as possible,” he said.

A spokesperson for Domino's said it was business as usual at the Gracemere store and counselling had been arranged for the staff involved in the incident.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our staff and at the moment our focus is on their well being,” the spokesperson said.

"Domino's will continue to work closely with the local police on this matter.”