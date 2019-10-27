VIDEO, GALLERY: All the action from Knocktoberfest

LEAD ROLE: Rockhampton jammer Carnal Pleasure (Gillian Mathewson) breaks away in the bout against Gladstone. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

ROLLER DERBY: Rockhampton has finished third at Knocktoberfest 2019.

The women's team claimed the podium finish after winning two of their four games at the annual event played at the YWCA Hall in North Rockhampton.

Gladstone Hustlers again proved too strong, going through the two days of competition undefeated to successfully defend the title the won last year.

Brisbane City Rollers were second courtesy of three wins.

Gladstone's Sharna McClure (whose derby name is Arrriba) was named the tournament MVP.

The Rocky Roller Derby event, which is now in its third year, attracted players from Mackay to Brisbane.

Drama Llamas took the honours in the mixed bouts, beating No Prob-llamas in two of their three bouts.

Members of RRD's junior league also took part in an exhibition, which proved a big hit with players and spectators alike.

Tyla Hewatt (Stakk the Rip-Her) was part of the Rockhampton women's team.

"We're stoked that all our training paid off," she said.

"Our goal was to place this year so we were ecstatic about finishing third."

Hewatt said team captain Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss) and Jacquilyn BoydPratt (Smackilyn) were among Rockhampton's best, along with their Brisbane recruit Gillian Mathewson (Carnal Pleasure).

She said the three mixed bouts were hard-fought and highly entertaining but the performance of the juniors was a real highlight.

"It was incredible to see how well they played and encouraged each other," she said.

"The volunteers, the refs, the NSOs and the spectators all loved watching them."

Hewatt said there was plenty of positive feedback about the weekend.

"Everyone said it was really well organised and it was great to see a regional centre putting on such a great tournament.

"We want to make it even bigger. Hopefully we can get more teams and look at adding another day of competition.

"We also want to keep building our junior league so that we can have two or three games for them next year."