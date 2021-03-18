VIDEO: Grant helps school create income, clean environment

Mount Morgan Central State School often misses out on funding applications because of its relatively small student population of fewer than 200 kids.

But the Parents and Citizens association recently received funding of more than $8000 to help the school’s recycling efforts by laying a concrete slab and building an enclosed recycling shed.

P&C secretary Kirrily Swain said the money was “so very helpful”.

“We’re a small school and as a result we don’t always get grants that seem to go to the bigger schools,” she said.

“We now have a secure area – it used to be a carport that we’ve been able to enclose with lattice mesh, install a gate and with the slab, create a lockable area where we can keep all of our recycling bags and everything associated with our recycle program.

“We’ve bought additional bags so we now have a six-bag system with a bag for poppers, one for plastics and one for cans and when we take three full bags to the recycle centre, we have three here already set up to continue recycling while the other three are at the recycle point.”

The Mount Morgan community raised about $1800 this year through recycling containers, although Ms Swain said the figure would probably be higher next year.

“Obviously with the kids learning from home for part of the year, we’re hopeful that next year we’ll be able to raise even more money,” she said.

“This is a lower socio-economic area and fundraising is extremely challenging. We could put on a fete, have the entire town attend, and only come away with about $500 in profit.

“This is almost a passive income stream and it’s going to be vital to funding activities for the school and for the benefit of the students.”

The school participates in inter-school sports activities every Friday.

“Hiring the buses costs us $600 to $800 every week – that’s a huge sum of money for the school to come up with,” Ms Swain said.

“The recycling income that we will be able to create because of this grant will be hugely helpful.”

The Department of Environment and Science infrastructure grants to help container donation points were made possible by the success of Containers for Change.

Queenslanders have recycled more than three billion containers since the program began.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the grants were vital tools that helped small groups establish an income that enabled them to continue community work.

“There are so many positives here – it’s more than win-win; it’s win-win-win,” Ms Scanlon said.

“Firstly, our recycling message is being amplified as local community groups encourage their community to recycle, to support their income stream. This also has the direct benefit of reducing litter in local waterways and reducing containers in landfill.

“Secondly, local businesses benefit when the grant is disbursed.

“Thirdly, the good works of the community organisations can continue.”

Almost $1 million in small-scale infrastructure grants of up to $10,000 each has been given to more than 100 charities and community groups for the purpose of buying equipment that would support the creation of Containers for Change donation points.

The scheme is operated by not-for-profit organisation Container Exchange.