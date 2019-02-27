VIDEO: Gympie student explains reason for school strike

Gympie student explains why she's leading hundreds on school strike: St Patrick's College student Shellie Joseph decided to take a stand on climate change, and next month she'll stand united with her peers.

St Patrick's College student Shellie Joseph decided to take a stand on climate change, and next month she'll stand united with her peers.

The 16-year-old will lead hundreds of her peers and like-minded community members on the "School Strike 4 Climate Australia" in unison with tens of thousands of others around the country on March 15.

"I'm very dedicated to my studies and my schooling, so it was a lot for me to sacrifice in not just the day off but my study time, but I think it's worth it, it's a long-term problem that needs a solution right now," she said.

Gympie Protestor Shellie Joseph Troy Jegers

"We have three main goals we want to get out of this action. The first is we want 100 per cent renewable energies by 2030. We want no new coal or gas. And we want to stop the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

"We're doing this for a safe future. Because we deserve and demand the same rights and the same clean future our parents had, and our grandparents had. We demand intergenerational equity."

VIEW THE FULL STORY HERE