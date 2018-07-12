Menu
MAJOR DELAYS: A truck hits the Normanby bridge in Gympie, with delays in place.
VIDEO: Gympie truck crash closes Bruce Highway

Philippe Coquerand
12th Jul 2018 12:50 PM
GYMPIE Police have confirmed Normanby Bridge and both lanes of the Bruce Highway will be closed for "at least an hour or two" following a truck crash this morning.

Traffic diversions in both the north and southbound routes are being enforced by Police units.

The vehicle, carrying an unspecified heavy load, impacted with the "hole in the wall" overpass in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway at approximately 7:20am.

A Gympie Police officer said the load had become unbalanced after the impact, and cranes would be required on scene to re-balance the load before the truck can continue.

Inspectors and engineers from the Department of Main Roads will be on scene to inspect the stability of the bridge.

