VIDEO: He lost his sight, lost his job but not his vision

ATHLETICS: Imagine going from 20-20 vision, to losing 80% of your sight in three short months.

For Blake McGuiness, this is his reality.

Two years ago Blake was diagnosed with a Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy - a one in 50,000 disease.

Rather than allow it to become a nightmare, McGuiness turned his attention to the gym.

Hours slaving away at Rockhampton's Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning helped him hone his 'chubby' build into a powerful frame.

But it wasn't until he turned to athletics when the light at the end of the tunnel began to flicker.

"I just got back from the Queensland Athletics Championships in Brisbane," Blake said.

"I got gold in shot put and discus and silver in javelin (in the legally blind F13 category).

"Apparently I am quite good at it. Though it was surprising as I have only been training for about a month.

"So I was pretty shocked and dumbfounded."

It wasn't always this easy for Blake.

Other than losing the ability to read, write or drive - Blake also lost his electrical apprenticeship.

He was in his second year of the apprenticeship when he began to lose his sight.

"It was hard," he paused. "You do live in denial.

"Everyone goes through that stage. The only way for me to move forward was to find the gym and put my energy into it.

"Eventually I knew I couldn't stay in the past and had to be strong for my family and friends.

"You have to live with what you have got and move forward.

"I try and push the boundaries. If people say I can't do something, I will do everything I can to prove them wrong."

Blake's medals in such a short space of time stand as proof. He is now off to Nationals at the end of March.

This week he began study in medical science and nutrition at CQUniversity, with a dream to go to the ParaOlympics.