Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

VIDEO: Horses pull semi-trailer up ice-covered hill
Offbeat

VIDEO: Horses pull semi-trailer up ice-covered hill

by Craig Helgeson via Storyful
10th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger's steep and icy driveway in south Minnesota on December 5, after the truck got in a bit of trouble trying to make the journey.

The owner of the semi, Craig Helgeson, stepped out and let driver Josie Swartzentruber take over as Jacob's team of Belgian horses helped get both semi and trailer up the hill.

Another video shared by Lizzie Hershberger shows the team making it to the top. Speaking to Storyful, Lizzie Hershberger said that she and her husband grew up around horses.

She said these Belgian horses, owned by Jacob, were bred and trained for such work and were unharmed.

She said that while the horses regularly pull heavy loads, a semi-trailer was a first for them.

Credit: Craig Helgeson via Storyful

A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger’s steep and icy driveway
A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger’s steep and icy driveway Craig Helgeson via Storyful
editors picks horses viral video
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Up to 40 regional jobs on the way

    premium_icon Up to 40 regional jobs on the way

    Politics Up to 40 new jobs are on the way for a number of regional and remote communities thanks to the Liberal National decentralisation agenda.

    • 10th Dec 2018 1:45 PM
    Firies thanked for heroic actions at Stanwell

    premium_icon Firies thanked for heroic actions at Stanwell

    Entertainment Stanwell residents thanked firies for protecting the town.

    Rotary delivers an Australian classic to 2,000 Prep students

    premium_icon Rotary delivers an Australian classic to 2,000 Prep students

    News Assistant Minister of Education launches program at Frenchville SS

    With or without a cyclone, there's wet times ahead for CQ

    premium_icon With or without a cyclone, there's wet times ahead for CQ

    Weather We delve into the forecasts to see what's happening with the weather

    Local Partners