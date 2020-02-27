Menu
Aerial footage of how the Gympie region has thrived
VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

Philippe Coquerand
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
WHAT a difference two months of rainfall can make to the countryside of the Gympie region.

On November 26, last year Gympie region residents were struggling through drought conditions with muted hope of receiving any decent rain before April.

Aerial footage of a tinder dry Pie Creek as you enter the township from Eel Creek Road (left) which was taken on November 26, 2019 and a very lush green Pie Creek (right) taken on February 22, 2020. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Drone footage from last November shows most of the region was tinder dry.

This all changed once the rain started falling in patches, with big falls in some areas and even flash flooding.

Aerial footage captured by drone of the Kilkivan township in tinder dry conditions (left) from the caravan park and how three months later Kilkivan has lush green grass captured on February 22, 2020 (right). Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Last weekend, Gympie Times reporter Phil Coquerand captured the rejuvenated countryside at Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan and Curra with a drone.

Drone footage taken outside the Glastonbury Hall shows tinder dry conditions (left) and lush green grass three months later (right.) Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Though more rain is still needed, many pastures have returned and dams once dry now have some water in them. The Bureau is also predicting some potentially good falls for parts of the region over the next few days.

Aerial footage on Cliff Jones Road, Curra (left) showing tinder dry conditions in November 26, 2019 and (right) taken on February 22, 2020 with a bit more greenery after a month of rainfall. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Gympie Times

