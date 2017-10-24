VIDEO: Jet's powerful new project to help others

L-R Jet James with Jillian Johnson. Art works will be on display.

L-R Jet James with Jillian Johnson. Art works will be on display. Chris Ison ROK241017cart1

For Arts Sake: Artist Jet James talks about the hard work and passion behind the art which will be on display at the "For Arts Sake" pop up in Yeppoon.

JET James is raising the voices of people with a disability.

The Yeppoon artist is showcasing the artwork created by around 10 people in an exhibition at the For Art's Sake pop-up store in Yeppoon.

"We have a display of some of the customers (artworks) that we have at the Centre of Creative Arts with Multicap (on Jardine St),” Jet said.

For Jet, his motivation is seeing these artists overcome their challenges.

You could see Jet's passion and dedication for this project as he talked about the budding artists and how the program has been a confidence booster for them.

"It is encouraging for them to step out of their comfort zone and show their work,” Jet said.

"You see them progressing, developing their own styles and learning as well so it is all a part of their journey and finding their own voice in art.”

"We've been doing the program for six years and we have been making works towards this exhibition for six months. We have quite a varied amount of work.”

The art pieces include original, acrylic and oil paintings, original prints, etchings and collographs.

"We are always looking at integrating our customers into local arts communities so they have a voice to show their work and tell their stories,” Jet said.

The artists will celebrate their work at the exhibition's open day event which will be held this Saturday, October 28 from 10am at the For Art's Sake pop-up store in Yeppoon.

People with a disability are welcome to come along and join the artists in creating new pieces.