This two-year-old dog was found locked up at a Goomeri home last week, emaciated and flea ridden with little food and no water. A 24-year-old Goomeri woman was charged with breaching a duty of care for an animal under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001. RSPCA Queensland
VIDEO: Joy as abused dog in Gympie region cruelty case saved

Shelley Strachan
5th Sep 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM
A GOOMERI woman will face Murgon Court this month after police discovered an emaciated, flea ridden dog locked under a house with little food and no water.

On August 31, Goomeri police were notified of a dog locked under a house in Goomeri.

They say they found a "two-year-old dog emaciated and covered in fleas, with only limited food and no access to water".

Police will allege they were unable to make contact with the owner and in conjunction with the RSPCA and Gympie Regional Council, they seized the dog and provided it with the necessities of life.

Police commenced an investigation and today, a 24-year-old Goomeri woman was charged with breaching a duty of care for an animal under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

She will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 17.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance which undoubtedly saved the life of this dog," police said.

"Police would also like to remind the community of their duty owed to their animals, who are dependant on their owners.

"As summer approaches, please do not leave animals in cars and make sure they have access to clean drinking water, food and appropriate shelter."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901709365

