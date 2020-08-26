Menu
VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
A man has been charged after allegedly trying to drive across the Queensland border with ammunition strapped to his waist and a shotgun in his car.

The 31-year-old Southport man was intercepted in a blue Audi sedan at the Gold Coast Hwy, Bilinga border checkpoint just after midnight on August 18.

Police will allege they seized an ammunition belt with shotgun shells that he was wearing, as well as a quantity of methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly located a loaded shortened firearm, a quantity of drugs (suboxone and xanax) and drug utensils.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess utensils or pipes and contravene requirement of community-based orders.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 15.

Originally published as VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

