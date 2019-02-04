VIDEO: Man with texta on his face carries out armed robbery

The man who carried out an armed robbery at United Service Station on Saturday night. The man had permanent marker on his face as a way to disguise his appearance.

UPDATE MONDAY 3PM: POLICE have released further details on what happened during Saturday night's armed robbery at the United Service Station.

Detective Senior Constable James Verney spoke to media about the incident.

He said it will be alleged the male person approached a staff member while brandishing a silver coloured handgun, making several demands of the staff members, at which time he was handed a sum of cash as well as some other property.

The CCTV footage shows he was handed many packets of cigarettes.

He then fled the service station with possession of those goods.

The robber also had a black "nikko pen” (permanent market) drawn on his face in attempt to "disguise his appearance”.

He is being described as between 20 to 40 years of age, six foot tall wearing a black beanie, black t-shirt and black pants.

Det Snr Con Verney said the fact a firearm had been presented is of "great concern to police”.

"We will be doing everything we can to identify this person and if we have sufficient evidence they will be placed before the courts,” he said.

"We have a dedicated team working on this matter and I hold every faith in their ability.”

UPDATE MONDAY 8.30AM: THE man who held up the United Petroleum service station in an armed robbery is still on the run.

Police media say they have no suspects but are continuing their investigation.

INITIAL SUNDAY 8.30AM: A ROCKHAMPTON service station was held up in an armed robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Around 12.10am a man walked into the United Petroleum service station on Gladstone Rd with what is believed to be handgun.

The man demanded money and goods.

He then left the address on foot with a sum of cash and was last seen on a street adjacent to the service station, believed to be Private St.

United Service Station on Lower Dawson Road, Rockhampton. Chris Ison

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 175 centimetres tall, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a black beanie, black t-shirt and black pants.

He appeared to have tattoos or markings on his arms.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.