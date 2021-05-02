VIDEO: Ollie greets crowd ahead of Beef Australia opening

Ollie and his owner John Hawkes greeted a crowd at the Rockhampton riverbank on Sunday, May 2, ahead of Beef Australia 2021. Picture: Aden Stokes

Ollie and his owner John Hawkes greeted a crowd at the Rockhampton riverbank on Sunday, May 2, ahead of Beef Australia 2021. Picture: Aden Stokes

Brahman bullock Ollie and his collie arrived in Rockhampton on Sunday from Longreach, where they were greeted by a crowd of more than 50 people excited for Beef Australia 2021 to officially kick off.

After having his photo taken by numerous families at the lower riverbank car park off Quay Street, Ollie then walked along Quay Street with his own police escort.

He turned up towards the Oxford Hotel, then continued along East Street towards The Goat and back down to the car park.

ROK020521OllieandCollie: Brahman Bullock Ollie and his collie walking along Quay Street, Rockhampton.

This is the first time Ollie has travelled outside of Longreach.

Ollie's owner John Hawkes, who lives on a working property at Longreach, got the Brahman bullock when he was a calf and raised him.

Beef Australia Chair Bryce Camm thanked everyone who turned out to meet Ollie and his collie.

Mr Camm announced to the crowd that Monday was the opening day of Beef Australia, which runs until May 8.

He said it was also Ian Weigh Toyota Peoples Day, with $10 entry tickets online, $20 at the gate and children under 18 years free.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill and Beef Australia Chair Bryce Camm with John Hawkes and Ollie at the Rockhampton riverbank on Sunday, May 2. Picture: Aden Stokes

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said Monday was going to be a great day with a lot going on, including free entertainment the whole family could enjoy.

"As well as Ollie we have also got Bluey," Mr Mill said.

"Please come along, you will be amazed at what you see.

"This is a sensational event and it's all happening in Rockhampton."

Ollie and his collie will be at the gate at Beef Australia to greet event attendees.

You can also check them out on Instagram at Ollie and the collie.

