Crime

Cops arrest alleged puppy puncher on animal cruelty charge

Matthew Newton
Matthew Newton
22nd Jun 2021 5:30 AM
AN ATHERTON man who allegedly punched and tackled a puppy dog in front of police officers will end up in court.

Officers charged the 36-year-old after the alleged incident in Ravenshoe on June 20.

Police said the man was walking a young female blue heeler through Moore Street in the afternoon when the dog broke free from him and ran off.

Police will allege the man ran after the dog before tackling it to the ground and punching it several times in the head.

At 5.15pm officers attended a Moffat St home and found the man and the dog.

Officers inspected the dog and observed injuries to its right eye.

The man was charged with animal cruelty offences and seized Honey, the young puppy.

An Atherton man has been charged with animal cruelty offences. Honey, the blue heeler puppy, got to spend the rest of the day with PD Radar after being seized by police.
An Atherton man has been charged with animal cruelty offences. Honey, the blue heeler puppy, got to spend the rest of the day with PD Radar after being seized by police.

The man is scheduled to appear at Atherton Magistrates Court on July 6.

Honey was handed over to local council officers and investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2101128304.

 

 

matthew.newton1@news.com.au

Originally published as VIDEO: Police arrest alleged puppy puncher on animal cruelty charge

