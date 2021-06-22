Cops arrest alleged puppy puncher on animal cruelty charge

AN ATHERTON man who allegedly punched and tackled a puppy dog in front of police officers will end up in court.

Officers charged the 36-year-old after the alleged incident in Ravenshoe on June 20.

Police said the man was walking a young female blue heeler through Moore Street in the afternoon when the dog broke free from him and ran off.

Police will allege the man ran after the dog before tackling it to the ground and punching it several times in the head.

At 5.15pm officers attended a Moffat St home and found the man and the dog.

Officers inspected the dog and observed injuries to its right eye.

The man was charged with animal cruelty offences and seized Honey, the young puppy.

The man is scheduled to appear at Atherton Magistrates Court on July 6.

Honey was handed over to local council officers and investigations are continuing.

