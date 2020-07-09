Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRUG haul including MDMA, cannabis, scales and utensils has allegedly been uncovered during a sting on a Cairns home.

Officers from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on an Edge Cl home in Kewarra Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the search allegedly located a number of drug utensils, a small amount of cannabis, digital scales and 13 grams of MDMA.

Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The man has copped five charges, including two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

He is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on October 1.

Originally published as VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

More Stories

crime drugs police sting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHARGED: Pair to face court after Yeppoon drum dumping

        premium_icon CHARGED: Pair to face court after Yeppoon drum dumping

        Environment The two charged face a $600,525 fine or two years in prison.

        • 9th Jul 2020 9:09 AM
        YOU DECIDE: How bad is this red-light runner?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: How bad is this red-light runner?

        News DASH CAM PROOF: Either more people are being distracted behind the wheel, or it’s...

        Service suspended for first time in 65 years due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Service suspended for first time in 65 years due to COVID-19

        News Proud daughter lays wreath at Nerimbera site her father saved from ruin.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.