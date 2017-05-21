Video ref’s call costs Capras the win in Townsville

RUGBY LEAGUE: A controversial video referee's decision has cost the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras a much-deserved win against the Townsville Blackhawks.

The on-field referee ruled "no try" when Blackhawks' winger Jonathan Reuben dived over in the left-hand corner in the 79th minute, with the ball appearing to have touched the sideline.

But the video referee overruled the on-field decision, awarding the try which was then converted from the sideline by Carlin Anderson to level the scores at 26-all.

The Capras, who led at 6-4 at half-time, had to show some real grit when the Blackhawks ran in three quick-fire tries early in the second half to race away to a 20-6 lead.

They responded in kind, scoring four tries in the space of 17 minutes - which included a four-pointer to debutant Sam Lollo and a double to Maipele Morseu - to wrestle back the lead.

The Capras looked to have the game sewn up until the Blackhawks launched an attacking raid with just minutes left on the clock.

They were awarded a penalty with just over a minute to go and they spread the ball wide to Reuben, who crashed over for the controversial try, his fourth of the game.

Hard-working Capras hooker Krys Freeman was named co-man of the match and applauded his team's defensive effort, particularly in the first half.

"We've leaked a lot of points in the first half this season so it was good to turn a bit of a page today but unlucky we didn't come away with the points," he told Channel Nine post match.

Video Live Streamed at the game by Doug Webber: