Video released of alleged Coles armed robber

POLICE are seeking a man who lunged at Coles employees with a curved knife in an attempted robbery of a Kings Meadows store on Saturday.

The employees had confronted the "young male" as he attempted to leave the store through a fire exit with a trolley load of unpaid for groceries about 9pm.

Do you know who this is? Police would like to speak to this man who may be able to assist with their inquiries into an... Posted by Tasmania Police on Sunday, 8 September 2019

Launceston CIB detective sergeant Joe Riley said the alleged robber "lunged towards [the staff] and made a gesture towards hurting them".

"[The staff] actually immediately retreated … and kept themselves safe."

The alleged attacker escaped through a fire exit at the back of the building.

Police are seeking help from the public ion identifying the suspect of an attempted robbery of a Coles supermarket at Kings Meadows. A still of the subject taken from CCTV footage. Picture: SUPPLIED

No staff were injured in the incident.

"We're still trying to identify this person," Det Sgt Riley said.

"Footage of him has been obtained and we're certainly encouraging the public to assist.

"I believe the person will be known when the footage is available and I'd urge anybody who has information as to his identity to contact police or crime stoppers."

The offender was described as being in his late teens to early 20s, between 180-184cm in

height with brown hair and wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper with an orange hood lining, light coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Launceston Police on 6777 3945.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000