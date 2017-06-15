VIDEO: Ride Rocky's exciting new mountain bike trail

MOUNTAIN BIKING: It's full steam ahead on the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, with just over half of the 12km stretch of new trails now complete.

"They're setting a huge pace. They've built about 7km,” Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said.

Jackhammer trail: Jackhammer trail at First Turkey

"It's been really good and the work also includes a facelift for some of the existing trails to add extra features and to increase their sustainability.”

Witten said while the progress was impressive, the project had not come without challenges for the trail-building contractor.

"There is no shortage of rocks up there but they have actually utilised them and they will become integral to some of the more technical trails,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Witten said excitement was building in the local mountain biking community, with the staging of Round 4 of the 2017 National Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey just over three weeks away.

"It's the first time we've held an event like this here and it is surely going to open some eyes on just what Rockhampton has to offer,” he said.

"Entries are capped at 300 and there are some locals who are very excited about having a crack on the national stage.

"There are dozens of riders training furiously in preparation for this event.”

And Witten believes a home town victory might not be out of the question in several classes.

Gravity enduro: ladies winner Jodi Newton. Contributed arp33.com ROK070617e

He said contenders include Jodi Newton in the ladies class and Anthony Oakeshott in elite, both of whom are leading their respective classes in the local enduro series, as well as Jake Keleher and Joel Robinson.

While Witten would love to compete, he will instead be working as a volunteer at the national event on July 8 and 9 and he urged anyone else interested in volunteering to message him through the Rocky MTB Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Round 3 of the 2017 Central Queensland Cross Country Mountain Bike Series will be held at 8am on Sunday at Seeonee Park.

Competitors must register online by 8pm on Saturday.