VIDEO: Rocky High students amp up for band battle

IT'S the rush of being on stage that leaves singer Monique McLeod speechless as she prepares to hit the spotlight in CQ All School's Battle of the Bands.

Lead singer of Rockhampton High School formed band, Just Winging It, said the difference between listening to music and playing it was what she loved most about performing.

The five-member, indie-girl band are among 18 other bands from schools in CQ performing at the Pilbeam Theatre in the annual event.

Youth Coordinator at Rocky High, Sarah Hicks, said the idea originated at their own school after a student tragically died.

She said the event was formed to raise awareness and support the students through music in the tough time.

Seven years on and Sarah said it was the best thing she had ever done in her life.

"I just love seeing these kids up on stage performing because often it's the first time they have performed for a crowd and it's such a great atmosphere,” she said.

Sarah explained that all types of genres could be expected at the event on September 1 and she was excited to see the two bands from her school perform.

The second entrant for Rocky High, Ementra, will offer all the classic rock 'n' roll hits and hinted of some matching costumes.

Drummer, 13-year-old Ashytn Maggiotto, said the band were ready to deliver their high-energy performance.

"What we express through music is so important as it shows people emotion,” he said.

Sarah said a number of celebrity judges would make the big decisions on the night and the winning band would get to play their song on the radio.

"It's a great event for the community to get on board with and I encourage anyone to come and enjoy a fun night of music,” she said.