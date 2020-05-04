Menu
Rockhampton's Vadar marches out
News

VIDEO: Rocky Police team up with Vader for Star Wars Day

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
4th May 2020 7:32 PM
ROCKHAMPTON’S police officers have joined Star Wars fans from around the world in celebrating Star Wars Day.

Today a number of officers were joined by a special recruit, Anakin Skywalker - better known as Darth Vader - for a spot of imperial marching before going forth to “bring order to the galaxy”.

SITH LORD: Rockhampton's police officers got into the spirit of Star Wars day by joining Darth Vadar for spot of marching.
For those not in the know, the catch phrase of the long running sci-fi movie series is “may the force be with you” which makes May the fourth an ideal day for Star Wars fans to celebrate.

Local Cos player Eve Martin also got into the spirit of things by dressing up as the legendary Rebel leader Princess Leia Organa - played in the movies by sadly departed actor Carrie Fisher.

COS PLAY: Eve Martin got into the spirit of Star Wars day by rocking some distinctive Princess Leia Organa buns.
American actress Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
If you got dressed up to celebrate Star Wars day, be sure to share your pics on The Morning Bulletin’s Facebook page here.

