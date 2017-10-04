VIDEO: Rocky woman hanging on for national pole dancing spot

LEADING LADY: Tamara MacKenzie has been nominated as People's Choice in the up coming Australian Pole Championships.

ROCKY woman Tamara MacKenzie makes the complicated sport of pole dancing look easy as she spins around effortlessly metres in the air.

But months of intense training, strict diets and dedication go into each pole performance the professional pole dancer puts on show.

Tamara's obvious talents have seen the local feature writer perform in the Queensland Pole Championships for a couple of years and now the 34-year-old needs the help of Central Queenslanders to push her to the next level.

Tamara MacKenzie in her Deadpool pole routine. Vertigo Photography

After suffering from severe back pain, Tamara's doctor recommended her to take up swimming to strengthen her core and alleviate her pain.

"Staring at a black line for hours just didn't cut it for me though so I turned to pole dancing," she said.

In her eight years on the pole, Tamara's talents have grown considerably and she now trains in her garage which has been transformed into a personal sanctuary.

After impressing the judges at the Queensland Pole Championships, Tamara is now in the running to go national with her abilities.

Tamara MacKenzie in her Back to the Future performance. Chi Chu Photography

Her impressive performance as Mario Kart's Yoshi in July saw Tamara be nominated as a People's Choice contender among 37 other professional finalists.

This was the first time the Australian Pole Championships had a People's Choice option letting anybody pick one professional national finalist to compete.

"It takes a lot of strength, flexibility and a lot of guts," she said.

"This is my first year of performing professionally so it's an honour to be nominated in the first place.

Tamara MacKenzie has been pole dancing for eight years. Allan Reinikka

"It would be a dream come true to perform on the national stage."

Tamara was sitting in third place with voting open until 5pm October 6.

The Australian Pole Championships will be held on November 24 in Sydney

