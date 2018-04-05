Video: 'Runaway houseboat' loose on Rocky's Fitzroy River

UPDATE 3.30PM: THE owner of a runaway houseboat has retrieved his houseboat from floating along the river.

The Rockhampton Coast Guard duty officer said the mooring was owned privately and the owner went down there and fixed the situation.

It is unknown what caused the houseboat to come loose.

"High winds would have caused it but I don't know, 100 things could have gone wrong," he said.

2.19PM: A "RUNAWAY houseboat on the loose" is causing havoc on the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton.

One onlooker was having lunch at the Boat House when she captured photos and video of the vessel as it slowly drifted and crashed into several other vessels.

The Rockhampton Coast Guard duty officer confirmed they became aware of the matter about 1.30pm, but were awaiting approval from the Maritime Safety Queensland before they could act.

"They have got to give us directions because we cant go on other people's boats any more without the owner being there," he explained.

"The owner has to take responsibility."

He explained the flotilla commander was awaiting written authority and instructions from the Maritime Safety Queensland, which he would then relay back to the duty officer.

"To get one of those boats back we don't carry that sort of gear," he said.

It is unknown at this time whether the owner is aware of the situation.