Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        News LATEST: Police have identified the man who died in today's Peak Downs Highway truck crash as a 39-year-old Mackay man.

        Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        premium_icon Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        Business Serious concerns emerge about the behaviour of Harris Scarfe owners.

        Water restrictions tighten in the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Water restrictions tighten in the Central Highlands

        Environment Level 2 restrictions will begin next week for several towns out west.

        Running out of ideas of things to do? Here’s a guide

        premium_icon Running out of ideas of things to do? Here’s a guide

        News A quick guide to keeping the kids entertained.