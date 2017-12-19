VIDEO: See why it's Rocky's biggest tourist attraction

Hundreds of people are flocking to see the Lights of Christmas at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral.

Hundreds of people are flocking to see the Lights of Christmas at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral. Matthew Standing

IT'S the first time it has been seen in Rockhampton and the light projection show at St Joseph's Cathedral is fast becoming the city's biggest tourist attraction.

About 2000 people turned out for last night's screenings, following on from crowds of about 2000 on Monday and 1500 on Sunday, which was the first night.

Cathedral light show: St Joseph's Cathedral light show.

The Cathedral College principal Rob Alexander, who was instrumental in bringing the show to Rockhampton, said word was obviously spreading.

"The crowds are just getting bigger and bigger,” he said.

"People are regularly saying to me that it's great to see something like this in Rockhampton, and they are in awe of the artistic use of the cathedral's facade.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Even though you see photos it's not until you stand there and look at it that it takes your breath away.”

The free 20-minute show features two parts - the first an eight-minute animation from the perennial Christmas favourite, The Nutcracker, and the second a host of Christmas themed-slides.

Eight shows are rolled out each night from 7.30pm. William St in front of the cathedral is closed and seating is available.

Lights of Christmas will run nightly through to Saturday, December 23.