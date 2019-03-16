VIDEO: Anning slaps prankster after egging

Anning shoved the man and he was restrained until he could be arrested.

Anning shoved the man and he was restrained until he could be arrested.

CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has been egged by a young man in Victoria.

Mr Anning, who drew swift condemnation after appearing to blame the victims in yesterday's Christchurch mosque massacre, retaliated by striking the culptin to the head.

The incident happened at the end of a talk by Mr Anning at a meeting in Melbourne.

Footage shows what appears to be a teenager standing next to Anning before breaking an egg on top of his head.

His was quickly dragged to the ground and held in a choke hold by several of Mr Anning's supporters who lay on top of him.

One man can be heard telling them to take the hand off the young man's throat.

The culprit was later led away by police.