Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anning shoved the man and he was restrained until he could be arrested.
Anning shoved the man and he was restrained until he could be arrested.
Politics

VIDEO: Anning slaps prankster after egging

by Patrick Billings
16th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has been egged by a young man in Victoria.

Mr Anning, who drew swift condemnation after appearing to blame the victims in yesterday's Christchurch mosque massacre, retaliated by striking the culptin to the head.

The incident happened at the end of a talk by Mr Anning at a meeting in Melbourne.

Footage shows what appears to be a teenager standing next to Anning before breaking an egg on top of his head.

His was quickly dragged to the ground and held in a choke hold by several of Mr Anning's supporters who lay on top of him.

One man can be heard telling them to take the hand off the young man's throat.

The culprit was later led away by police.

editors picks egging politics prank senator fraser anning

Top Stories

    Lauga expresses sorrow over massacre and disgust at Anning

    premium_icon Lauga expresses sorrow over massacre and disgust at Anning

    Politics Keppel MP encourages locals to email support to Islamic community.

    • 16th Mar 2019 1:43 PM
    Suspension rules key player out of Capras first home game

    premium_icon Suspension rules key player out of Capras first home game

    Rugby League Focus on effort as team looks to make it back-to-back wins

    New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    premium_icon New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    Crime He's told his tale to the Bully for the first time ever.

    Township entry safety measures roll out along Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Township entry safety measures roll out along Bruce Highway

    News Effective visual reminders for drivers to slow down entering towns.