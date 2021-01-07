VIDEO: Shed burns down in backyard of home

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

UPDATE 12.30PM: Queensland Fire and Emerency Services have confirmed a shed has been devastated by fire in Koongal.

Koongal car fire: Fire crews are trying to extinguish a car burning at the back of a Beak St property in Koongal, North Rockhampton.

While there were initial reports a car was on fire, it has since been revised to a shed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews remained at the scene, after veing called out just before 12pm.

She said crews were dampening down hot spots and the fire was extinguished about 12.20pm.

She confirmed all occupants were accounted for. The property’s owners have been notified.

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

BREAKING 12PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police crews are responding to reports of a car fire in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle is on fire at the rear of a home in Beak Street, off Lakes Creek Road.

Reports suggest neighbours heard explosions and called emergency services.

A large amount of black smoke can be seen in the area.

Police are closing down the street while QFES crews work to contain the fire.