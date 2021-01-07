Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
News

VIDEO: Shed burns down in backyard of home

JANN HOULEY
7th Jan 2021 12:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30PM: Queensland Fire and Emerency Services have confirmed a shed has been devastated by fire in Koongal.

While there were initial reports a car was on fire, it has since been revised to a shed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews remained at the scene, after veing called out just before 12pm.

She said crews were dampening down hot spots and the fire was extinguished about 12.20pm.

She confirmed all occupants were accounted for. The property’s owners have been notified.

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

BREAKING 12PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police crews are responding to reports of a car fire in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle is on fire at the rear of a home in Beak Street, off Lakes Creek Road.

Reports suggest neighbours heard explosions and called emergency services.

A large amount of black smoke can be seen in the area.

Police are closing down the street while QFES crews work to contain the fire.

koongal fire queensland fire and emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        Premium Content Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        News Mayoral candidate says the public is “sick and tired” of pre-election promises which won’t stick

        Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        Premium Content Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        News The L-plater has been reported driving dangerously heading to Nth Rocky

        Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        Premium Content Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        News No sooner had they delivered the Baralaba couple to hospital, they were called to a...

        Norman Gardens rider injured in after dark crash

        Premium Content Norman Gardens rider injured in after dark crash

        News Paramedics transported the man to hospital after 9pm