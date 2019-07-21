Menu
A freight train has passed through Coffs on fire
VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

Sam Flanagan
by
20th Jul 2019 9:19 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2019 4:47 PM
A RAIL grinder has passed through Coffs Harbour on Saturday night with flames and smoke bellowing from its carriages.

The train passed through town around 5.30pm, with the grinder moving at a slow speed as it cleaned the tracks. 

An uncomfortable sound along with the sparks, flames and smoke caused for a very weird scene.

The above footage was filmed at the railway crossing on the intersection of MacKays Rd and Vera Dr.

Bewildered motorists looked on as the bells sounded with the train screeching and grinding past, spraying the area with sparks in the twilight. 

Not a sight you see regularly on the Coffs Coast.  

