Video: Spectacular Christmas light show transforms cathedral

Hundreds of people turned out to marvel at the first screening of the Lights of Christmas at Rockhampton's St Jospeh's Cathedral. Matthew Standing

A DELIGHTED Rob Alexander said the first night of the stunning light projection show at St Joseph's Cathedral in Rockhampton "certainly lived up to expectations".

The William St facade of the cathedral is the backdrop for Lights of Christmas, which features an animation from the magical Christmas favourite, The Nutcracker, as well as a number of festive-themed slides.

Every corner of the historic sandstone structure became a kaleidoscope of colour as people of all ages marvelled at the production, the likes of which has not been seen before in Rockhampton.

"Everything went according to plan and everyone was very impressed," Mr Alexander said today.

"People were saying how wonderful it is for Rockhampton to have something like this.

"They loved the show and couldn't believe the amount of detail that had gone into it."

Mr Alexander is principal of The Cathedral College and was instrumental in bringing the light show to Rockhampton.

St Joseph's Catholic parish, with support from the Rockhampton Regional Council and the business and broader community, worked to make the production a reality and engaged Illuminart to deliver it.

Eight shows are rolled out each night, and Mr Alexander said up to 1500 people turned out last night.

"For a Sunday night we thought it was a good number of people," he said.

"We are hoping for bigger crowds later in the week as people come home to family and start getting into the spirit of Christmas."

William St, in front of the cathedral, is closed and there is limited seating available.

The free screenings start at 7.30pm and will run nightly through to Saturday, December 23.