VIDEO: Stolen car completely destroyed in fire

A man has filmed a car on fire at Caloundra this morning. Sarah Barnham

POLICE have a forensics team investigating a 'completely' destroyed car after it was set on fire some time this morning.

Residents took footage of the fire as it engulfed the silver 2009 Ford Fiesta near the picnic area at Shelly Beach, off Victoria Tce about 7am.

One fire crew was on scene and it took 30 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

Car on fire at Shelley Beach: Car on fire at Shelley Beach. Video: Contributed

Caloundra police said the car was stolen from a nearby home about a week ago and had been involved in several property offences.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have come across the car in the past week with information or dashcam footage.

The wreckage has been towed from the scene.