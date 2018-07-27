Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has filmed a car on fire at Caloundra this morning.
A man has filmed a car on fire at Caloundra this morning. Sarah Barnham
News

VIDEO: Stolen car completely destroyed in fire

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Jul 2018 9:15 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

POLICE have a forensics team investigating a 'completely' destroyed car after it was set on fire some time this morning.

Residents took footage of the fire as it engulfed the silver 2009 Ford Fiesta near the picnic area at Shelly Beach, off Victoria Tce about 7am.

One fire crew was on scene and it took 30 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

 

Caloundra police said the car was stolen from a nearby home about a week ago and had been involved in several property offences.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have come across the car in the past week with information or dashcam footage.

The wreckage has been towed from the scene.

Related Items

car fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    Politics 'If you make one little stuff up and you're sacked': The CQ coal miner explains the unfairness of being in labour hire

    Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    News EXCLUSIVE: Ted Price remembered as visionary, hard-working man

    'Bloody fantastic': Coast residents celebrate hwy reopening

    'Bloody fantastic': Coast residents celebrate hwy reopening

    News LAMMERMOOR locals plan street party as their quiet street returns

    What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

    What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

    News Discover what's happening this weekend in CQ.

    Local Partners