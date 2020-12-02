Menu
Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith.
Crime

VIDEO: Teen arrested, school fire damage cost soars to $10K+

Timothy Cox
2nd Dec 2020 12:16 PM
THE cost of fire damage at Rockhampton State School allegedly caused by two men could exceed $10,000.

Rockhampton police have arrested an 18-year-old man and are looking for another alleged offender in relation to a fire at the school on Sunday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith said the men’s relationship with the school and their alleged motive was still being investigated.

He said police believed they knew the identity of the second man.

“Point of entry has been gained through the oval,” Snr Sgt Smith said.

“They’ve gone to the library, forced entry inside, ransacked and caused damage to numerous items belonging to the school inside the library itself before attempting to set that property on fire and cause damage to the library.

“We know it will exceed several thousand dollars, possibly in the vicinity of 10,000 or more dollars.”

The arrested man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in December.

rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton police rockhampton state school
