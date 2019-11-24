VIDEO: The moment a Townsville home goes up in flames

An Aitkenvale home has been gutted after a blaze tore through the building for nearly an hour on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Cabot St house just before 12pm.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to bring the flames under control, with the house completely destroyed.

Kirwan Fire Station officer Shane Miles said the woman living there was not home at the time the fire had broken out, and no one was injured.

"That person has been accounted for … we've contained the fire quite quickly," he said.

"At this stage the fire is still undetermined … the fire investigators have been assigned to the job we're waiting on a determination."

The Cabot Street home after a fire destroyed it.

Neighbour Roslyn McGregor said she heard people screaming and running out of their homes as they tried to barge through the front door of the burning house to rescue anyone trapped inside.

"It was terrifying, the ferocity of the flames was so intense and the even the heat, I was shaking, I didn't know what to expect," she said.

"It almost felt like I was burnt.

"It was a bit of a community affair, everyone tried to help out."

Ms McGregor said she could feel the heat from the fire and neighbours feared for the safety of their children after a powerline exploded.

"There are a lot of neighbours with young children, so we were really, really worried about that, it's a terrifying experience to see that and all the smoke and the flames,' she said.

Station officer Shane Miles said Ergon Energy workers had de-energised power lines for the safety of residents after they also caught on fire.

"There was fire on the power lines, it did burst through the lines and broke them, they fell to the ground," he said.

"The exposures were the two neighbouring properties, the neighbours done an exceptional job in the initial stages protecting their own homes and trying to fight the fire, they must be commended for their efforts."

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said scenes of crime officers will assess the interior of the home and work with the QFES fire examiner to find a cause.