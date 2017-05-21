VIDEO: Traffic chaos after two 4WDS collide

4WD and caravan involved in two vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd, just outside of Rockhampton, near the Heritage Village.

1.10pm: THE roadway has been cleared following a two-vehicle crash just outside Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called by QAS to attend at 11.12am.

She said the crash involved two 4WDs - one towing a caravan which overturned.

The spokeswoman confirmed the gas examiner attended the scene to check two gas bottles.

QFES left the scene in the hands of police at 12.47pm.

One person with minor injuries was transported to hospital by QAS.

NOON: GAS examiners have been called to the scene of a crash just north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate two gas bottles outside a caravan that overturned in the crash became lose in the crash and may have been damage.

Parkhurst caravan crash: A caravan is left lying on its side after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Parkhurst north of Rockhampton.

It is believed it will be 30 minutes before a gas examiner can get to the scene, with northbound traffic on Yaamba Rd/Bruce Hwy is backed up to the Yeppoon/Rockhampton Rd turn off.

Traffic in both directions has been stopped as emergency crews work to remove both vehicles off the road.

11.45AM: THREE people are being treated by Queensland Ambulance officers at a crash site just outside Rockhampton.

The crash involved two vehicles including a 4WD towing a caravan.

It took place outside True Blue Motor Inn near the Heritage Village.

The road was initially blocked completely northbound and partially southbound, with traffic controllers in place.

11.25am: THE north bound lane out of Rockhampton is completely blocked and the southern bound is partially blocked due to a crash involving a caravan.

Queensland Police are on scene at the crash with reports two vehicles were involved in the crash outside True Blue Motor Inn, near the Heritage Village, on the Bruce Highway.

One police unit is carrying out traffic control with further assistance to come.

It is believed Queensland Ambulance are due to arrive soon and there are two people injured.

Reports indicate one driver is suffering from shock.

11.15am: A CARAVAN has overturned in a crash on Yaamba Rd just north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate a 4WD has tried to overtake another vehicle when the crash occurred.

No further details are available about how the crash happened, however, it is believed to be outside True Blue Motor Inn, near the Heritage Village.

It is unknown how many people are injured, but there are reports of injuries.

Emergency services are en route.