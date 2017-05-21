27°
News

VIDEO: Traffic chaos after two 4WDS collide

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 21st May 2017 11:15 AM
4WD and caravan involved in two vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd, just outside of Rockhampton, near the Heritage Village.
4WD and caravan involved in two vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd, just outside of Rockhampton, near the Heritage Village. Chris Ison

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1.10pm: THE roadway has been cleared following a two-vehicle crash just outside Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called by QAS to attend at 11.12am.

She said the crash involved two 4WDs - one towing a caravan which overturned.

The spokeswoman confirmed the gas examiner attended the scene to check two gas bottles.

QFES left the scene in the hands of police at 12.47pm.

One person with minor injuries was transported to hospital by QAS.

NOON: GAS examiners have been called to the scene of a crash just north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate two gas bottles outside a caravan that overturned in the crash became lose in the crash and may have been damage.

It is believed it will be 30 minutes before a gas examiner can get to the scene, with northbound traffic on Yaamba Rd/Bruce Hwy is backed up to the Yeppoon/Rockhampton Rd turn off.

Traffic in both directions has been stopped as emergency crews work to remove both vehicles off the road.

11.45AM: THREE people are being treated by Queensland Ambulance officers at a crash site just outside Rockhampton.

The crash involved two vehicles including a 4WD towing a caravan.

It took place outside True Blue Motor Inn near the Heritage Village.

The road was initially blocked completely northbound and partially southbound, with traffic controllers in place.

11.25am: THE north bound lane out of Rockhampton is completely blocked and the southern bound is partially blocked due to a crash involving a caravan.

Queensland Police are on scene at the crash with reports two vehicles were involved in the crash outside True Blue Motor Inn, near the Heritage Village, on the Bruce Highway.

One police unit is carrying out traffic control with further assistance to come.

It is believed Queensland Ambulance are due to arrive soon and there are two people injured.

Reports indicate one driver is suffering from shock.

11.15am: A CARAVAN has overturned in a crash on Yaamba Rd just north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate a 4WD has tried to overtake another vehicle when the crash occurred.

No further details are available about how the crash happened, however, it is believed to be outside True Blue Motor Inn, near the Heritage Village.

It is unknown how many people are injured, but there are reports of injuries.

Emergency services are en route.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  caravan crash heritage village true blue motor inn yaamba rd

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

VIDEO: Traffic chaos after two 4WDS collide

VIDEO: Traffic chaos after two 4WDS collide

1.10pm: THE roadway has been cleared following a two-vehicle crash just outside Rockhampton this morning.

Firefighters at hospital after reports of fire

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Possible fire at hospital

Gallery: Man's best friend walks for the RSPCA

The world's largest breed and gentle giants, Kevin Toon with his Irish Wolfhounds, Merlin and Keeva

2017 Million Paws Walk was a dog-lover's delight at Rigalsford Park

Police identify three people who tried to break into house

Reports the break in is underway

Local Partners

52 years of Meals on Wheels CQ

MEALS on Wheels Rockhampton recently celebrated 52 years of service within the region with a gathering of Volunteers, Staff and Committee Members.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Westfund donates $10,000 to SES

GENEROUS GIFT: Westfund Rockhampton staff supporting WOW day with SES controller Eddie Cowie.

Selfless volunteers grateful for the financial support.

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Why I laughed in the face of cancer

Mother of six and grandmother of eight Donna Kirkland survived cervical cancer 30 years ago thanks to early detection.

Rocky mum will walk with conviction at Relay for Life

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

EXPRESSIONS Dance Company’s latest offering peeks into hotel rooms to glimpse the fragility of human nature.

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Pippa Middleton says 'I do' to millionaire

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Spectators gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Aussie actor says he's watched all the Pirates movies

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $315,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $759000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!