VIDEO: Watch how CQ's 'house of the year' was built

WHAT A VIEW: The winning house for Hooper Constructions that took out 2017 Central Queensland House of the Year.

AFTER carving out the side of a mountain for his most complex build yet, Ben Hooper said the months of hard work were worth it as the builder took out another prestigious award for his efforts.

The owner of Hooper Constructions Pty Ltd was ecstatic when the $1.5m mansion perched on top of Norman Gardens took out 2017 Central Queensland House of the Year.

Eucalyptus Cres: Eucalyptus Cres, Norman Gardens

Hooper Constructions won the major award at this year's Master Builders Central Queensland Housing & Construction Awards on August 25 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Mr Hooper said the 12 month build was one of the most complex he'd encountered in his 24 years in the industry as it involved specific requirements from the clients.

Owner of Hooper Constructions Ben Hooper. Shayla Bulloch

"The owners requested concrete floors throughout the home so we had six separate concrete slabs plus two suspended slabs," Mr Hooper said.

"We had to carve out the mountain to make sure the ground was level."

Mr Hooper said the owners came into the design stage with a clear idea of what they wanted to suit their family and lifestyle and the luxury home was everything they'd hoped for in the end.

Nestled at the top of Eucalyptus Crs, the grand home boasts breathtaking views of the dense, native bushland with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room, library, music room, office and prayer room incorporated in.

SPLASHIING OUT: A 10m pool and pool house were included in the huge build. Shayla Bulloch

A stunning 10 metre pool, pool house and gymnasium also basked in the mountain views behind the award-winning home.

Master Builders' CEO Grant Galvin congratulated the high standard of winners at this years' awards.

"The standard we have seen this year is incredible and demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry," Mr Galvin said.

HEAVENS KITCHEN: The luxurious kitchen inside the $1.5m mansion in Norman Gardens. Shayla Bulloch

"The Housing & Construction Awards provide an opportunity to recognise this talent, and it is great that after 30 years, they continue to be sought-after by the state's top builders and tradespeople."

The House of the Year award was Hooper Constructions' third win in the category in six years and they were also awarded Individual Home $1.26m-$2m.

FULL LIST OF CENTRAL QUEENSLAND WINNERS:

Construction

Education Facilities up to $10 million - Taboh Pty Ltd

Sporting Facilities - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders

Community Service Facilities - Taylor Builders Pty Ltd T/A T P Aquatic Constructions

Retail Facilities - A S M Builders Pty Ltd

Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - Paynter Dixon Queensland Pty Ltd

Commercial Building up to $5 million - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders

Commercial Building $5 million - $50 million - Griffin Builders Pty Ltd

Refurbishment/Renovation up to $2 million - D R Moore Constructions Pty Ltd

Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Ticner Pty Ltd T/A Propest Pest Management Services

Housing

Display Home $251,000-$350,000 - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Individual Home up to $250,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $251,000-$350,000 - H J Family Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $351,000-$450,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd

Individual Home $451,000-$500,000 - Olman Constructions Pty Ltd

Individual Home $500,000-$550,000 - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone

Individual Home $551,000-$650,000 - Stay A Little Longer Pty Ltd

Individual Home $1.26 million-$2 million - Hooper Constructions Pty Ltd

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Tropical Blue Homes Pty Ltd

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000-$575,000 - Acute Builders Pty Ltd

Excellence in Sustainable Living - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Central Qld Plasterers Pty Ltd

Trade Contractor/Specialty

Best Residential Bathroom - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Eco Cool Homes

Best Residential Kitchen - C P B (Gladstone) Pty Ltd T/A Coastal Homes Gladstone

Best Residential Swimming Pool - B K Hallam Group Pty Ltd T/A Leisure Pools Rockhampton

Individual

Apprentice of the Year - Clayton Judd

Rising Star - Ben Matheson

Women in Building - Amanda Day

Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd

Major