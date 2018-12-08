Menu
Crime

VIDEO: Watch as thieves steal bikes from Rocky business

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Dec 2018 3:09 PM

THREE bikes were stolen from a Rockhampton business early this morning.

CCTV footage has captured two male persons stealing three bikes from Rosenberg Motorcycles at 5am this morning.

It is understood two bikes were dumped across the road as they did not run.

One bike is still missing and it does have a running motor. 

 

A male person was captured on CCTV footage at the front of the business on a pushbike.

This theft follows three other separate incidents of vehicle thefts in Rockhampton overnight. 

One theft was just downs door as a Volkswagen Amarok was stolen from a driveway on Kent St.

Anyone who recognises the persons in the CCTV footage is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

