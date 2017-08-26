26°
VIDEO: What to expect at the Rocky Homeshow this weekend

Shayla Bulloch | 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.
The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.

CORRIDORS of caravans line the Rockhampton Showgrounds as organiser Bob Carroll kicks off CQ's biggest retail event of the year.

The annual Rockhampton Homeshow and Camping, 4x4 and Fishing expo has over 200 exhibitors specialising in more than just the obvious outdoor industries.

The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.
The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.

Mr Carroll said home renovation, D.I.Y, outdoor entertainment and redecorating exhibitors joined them this year stretching across the Rocky Showgrounds.

 

Bob Carroll (Event organiser) at the Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo
Bob Carroll (Event organiser) at the Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo

"It's jam-packed," Mr Carroll said.

"A plethora of outdoor wonderland, everything you thought wasn't possible to fit in here is possible."

Mr Carroll said he expected between 12,000 and 16,000 visitors to come through the doors over the three-day event.

"People come in from all over the state to see a shopping experience like this as it's very rare," he said.

"They want to see what's new and want to talk top supplies about new trends so they come here and get the real advice to get a start on their projects."

 

The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.
The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017.

As estimate of $20m would be injected in the CQ economy as a direct result from the Rocky Homeshow.

This included expenditure from visiting exhibitors who were staying and dining in the region.

"We also have a lot of tourist destination exhibitors here as well supporting the local community and local assets around CQ," he said.

Mr Carroll said deals done this weekend would supply a "drip-feed" expenditure over the next three months into the region.

 

Australian Off Road Academy at the Rockhampton Home Show.
Australian Off Road Academy at the Rockhampton Home Show.

He said by changing the way the event was structured to cater for different crowds they had seen a 5% to 10% incremental growth.

Organiser of the show for 15 years, Mr Carroll said the event played a vital role in the local community.

"We love Rocky, it's a beautiful destination for us," Mr Carroll said.

"The council is very supportive and people are so welcoming, so its a tremendous pleasure to be here."

The Rockhampton Homeshow and Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo started yesterday and runs until tomorrow.

Gates open at 9am, entry is $12 adult, $10 seniors and kids enter free with an adult.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  4x4 bob carroll camping caravan fishing outdoors rockhampton rocky homeshow

