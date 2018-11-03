VIDEO: Why Jim is doing 75 push-ups for his 75th birthday

SPLASH DOWN: Jim Gordon will splash down the Gympie ARC waterslides 75 times (and do 75 push-ups) a day before his 75th birthday this weekend.

74-year-old fitness guru Jim Gordon speaks to The Gympie Times.: Mr Gordon will show off the benefits of his weekly workout regimen when he raises money for Veteran families in need at the Gympie ARC next week.

"I'M NOT going to attempt it, I'm going to do it."

One day before he turns 75 on Remembrance Day, Gympie fitness fanatic Jim Gordon will take to the local ARC's biggest waterslide for a most worthy cause.

Mr Gordon will splash down the slide 75 times - with a push up in between each one - to raise funds as part of his continued efforts to help Veterans and their families in need.

A member of the Gympie RSL Sub Branch and Vietnam War veteran himself, Mr Gordon said he was well prepared to combine his love of staying fit with a passion for helping people.

"We've set up a Go Fund Me page and had some interest there already, we've raised about $350 through that," he said.

"My wife Joan and I exercise here a couple of times a week, we come here through Physically Active and the Department of Veterans Affairs twice a week, and we also do the water aerobics twice a week through the RSL.

"I'm doing this for all the veterans out there who are doing it tough. Joan and I both help veterans (in the region), I'm the president of Vietnam Veterans Association here in Gympie and I just came up with this as a way of doing my bit to help."

"I'll be there around the bottom of the slide somewhere rattling the tin," Mrs Gordon said.

"We've had people come and say they'll join in, not for the whole lot but to be there and support, we've had people say they'll donate 75 cents for each push-up Jim does, and we'll have family up from Brisbane to support him too."

Undaunted by the marathon task in front of him, Mr Gordon said he was also hoping to show the benefits of regular exercise "irrespective of age".

He detailed the improvements in his own life since committing to a consistent regimen at the ARC.

"The idea is we keep on telling people to come to the gym and keep your fitness up. The idea is to get people to come along.

"Not only that, it's interacting with other people, that's the idea, you get out and talk to people.

"Since I've been coming here I've lost something like 15 or 16 kilos, and that's in about 18 months. It's important for people to look after themselves because the benefits are great."

Be at the Gympie ARC from 10am this Saturday when Jim Gordon starts his marathon fitness fundraiser to help Gympie's veterans in need.