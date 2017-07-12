24°
VIDEOS: 7 magnificent Origin moments featuring CQ players

Matty Holdsworth
12th Jul 2017
Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016.
Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. DAVE HUNT

ARGUABLY Central Queensland's finest State of Origin moments come to the fore this evening with three of our stars on the greatest stage of all.

When Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt and Tim Glasby run out on Suncorp Stadium, they're all vying to cement their place in Maroons' folklore and help clinch the decorated series against the odds.

READ: CQ boys to provide firepower and grunt for Origin epic.

CQ has had its share of glory, from Emerald's Alan McIndoe and Steve Bell, to Biloela's Jason Hetherington, we claim the Walters' boys - all three of them.

The Rocky Rocket, Rod Reddy strode out in the inaugural battle, Winton champion now Yeppoon resident Matt Sing did his job every time, as did PJ Marsh and John Doyle.

State of Origin decider: Everything you need to know.

Last year gave us Corey Oates and his miraculous try.

This year our wonderful trio join the greats.

Here are some of the moments (some infamous) of CQ shining on the greatest arena of all in no particular order.

1. Former St Brendan's and Longreach Tigers lad Matt Scott is our most capped servant and our best asset. The tough as nails prop forward has been cruelly missed this series but never forgotten. Having featured 22 times already and more ahead of him, Queensland and Kevin Walters are praying the big man is back next year.

 

Matt Scott of the Maroons off loads the ball as he is tackled by Michael Jennings and Tyson Frizell of the during State of Origin Game 3 between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 13, 2016.
Matt Scott of the Maroons off loads the ball as he is tackled by Michael Jennings and Tyson Frizell of the during State of Origin Game 3 between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. DAN HIMBRECHTS

2. Baralaba's Jason Hetherington played eight games for the Maroons, and has enjoyed a number of coaching gigs with the champion team. Once labelled the toughest hooker to ever play the game, Hetherington came of age in 1999. He won the player of the match in the opening game and won the Ron McAuliffe medal the same series.

3. 1995 saw the mighty Maroons, coached by Fatty Vautin win the series in a whitewash, overcoming the biggest odds in history. They were written off and branded losers before a tackle had been made.

It saw the best (or worst given your stance) fight in Origin history. Winton winger Matt Sing in the thick of it.

 

HUNT'S FIRE: How the Origin flames were ignited

4. Unfortunately big Corey Oates was omitted after just one game this series, clearly the selectors have forgotten just what he can do. Last year he came of age, scoring the match winning try in the dying moments of Game 2 to clinch the series. He will be back.

5. Rhys Wesser only played four games for his state, and never scored a try. But the ex-Emmaus College star will be etched in history for a try he saved. Watch his magnificent effort below

 

6. Like Wesser, Emerald's Steve Bell only featured a handful of occasions, picked for his defence he repaid the faith in spades. His try saving tackle on runaway centre Matt Cooper had Gus Gould lost for words.

Watch it below.

 

7. The Grasshopper was first appointed referee in 1982 and was accused of favouring Queensland. He had a nine-match Origin career between 1982-88 in which NSW won just twice.

Watch the great man rule out a controversial try against the Blues, much to our delight.

 

