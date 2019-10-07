Vietnam vets reunite in CQ

Members acknowledge the operational service of war veterans in South Vietnam.

THE 9th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment (9RAR) was raised in Adelaide on November 13, 1967 and saw operational service in South Vietnam from November 1968 to November 1969.

Thirty-five members of 9RAR (a standard infantry battalion) were killed in action.

Members pictured at the Assault Pioneer Platoon 9RAR Reunion took place from August 10 to 19.

The regiment consisted of a battalion headquarters, four rifle companies, a support company and an administration company.

A specialist platoon, the assault pioneer platoon was required to use their primary specialist skills to assist the battalion to fight.

These skills included laying and detecting landmines and booby-traps, operating small watercraft, building and destroying field defences and using explosive demolitions to name a few.

This year's gathering of Vietnam War veterans took place in Rockhampton earlier this year.

A secondary role was a standard rifle platoon.

Since their service in Vietnam, former members and partners have been holding periodic reunions in various locations around Australia.

This year’s gathering in Rockhampton was arranged and co-ordinated by Graham (a former member of the platoon) and Kathy Jenson of Gracemere.

During their time in Rockhampton, the couple were greatly assisted by Rockhampton Regional Council, Central Queensland TPI Association and the Vietnam Veterans Association.